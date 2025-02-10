Take-Two boss gives players hope for eventual GTA 6 PC release

Though a port won’t be available on day one, comments from Take-Two’s CEO suggest GTA 6 will eventually make its way to PC.

Rockstar games don’t typically become available to PC users on launch day. GTA 4 hit PC about eight months after the PS3 and Xbox 360 release. It took almost two years for GTA 5’s PC port. And Windows users had to wait a year for Red Dead Redemption 2.

As of now, it’s unclear what the platform release cadence will entail for the next numbered Grand Theft Auto entry. Publisher Take-Two Interactive maintains the game remains on track for a 2025 rollout on PS5 and Xbox Series hardware.

But the company’s plans for PC support presently remain a mystery.

During an interview with IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed questions about the absence of PC-related news for the next GTA.

Zelnick told the publication that, while Firaxis’ Civilization 7 will enjoy a simultaneous launch across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms, Rockstar Games doesn’t typically follow the same pattern.

The executive stated “…with regard to others in our lineup, we don’t always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”

While this comment doesn’t confirm a PC port for GTA 6, it suggests such a release may eventually see the light of day, just not day-and-date with its console counterparts.

Take-Two Interactive

Zelnick made no mention of when PC players might expect the open-world game to make the jump. As such, the wait to learn more presses on.

In general, Grand Theft Auto fans have spent plenty of time waiting for news of any kind. GTA 6’s first trailer took the internet by storm late in 2023, but Rockstar Games and Take-Two have not shared any other news of note in the many months since then.