GTA 6 missed “multiple deadlines” but 2025 release on track with GTA Online 2

GTA 6 is still on pace to meet its Fall 2025 release window despite missing “multiple deadlines” amid the development of a major upgrade to GTA Online.

It’s been over a year since Rockstar unveiled GTA VI to the world with the game’s first official trailer – but since then, the studio has gone radio silent.

While Rockstar has been quiet, that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy. On multiple occasions, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, reiterated plans to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025 after ordering employees to return to the office.

Now, according to a new report from Jason Schreier, it turns out that work on GTA 6 was behind schedule, but the development has gotten back on track as the team works on a “significant” revamp for GTA Online.

Rockstar still planning GTA 6 for Fall 2025 despite missing headlines

It should hardly come as a surprise that GTA 6 will include a big upgrade to the world of GTA Online following the years of success it brought with GTA 5, but we now have reports about the multiplayer mode.

Schreier claims that GTA VI “will feature a significant online mode” that, just like the original GTA Online, will sell in-game content to generate revenue for years to come.

Rockstar Games Fans are still waiting for Rockstar to reveal trailer 2.

There have been some rumblings that Rockstar will look to include role-play creator features with the next iteration of GTA Online, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Schreier also noted that GTA 6 had missed “multiple deadlines” already, but Take-Two says the game is on track. Still, that hasn’t stopped some studios from waiting to announce their own games’ release dates to avoid competing with GTA.

Publishers were reportedly waiting to see if GTA 6 will make its deadline or be delayed into 2026 before they commit to a release in order to keep their own games far away from the extremely anticipated title.

This news all comes as fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence, having gone over a year without GTA VI news. Players are expecting a second trailer to finally arrive before 2024 wraps up, especially with the game now under a year away.

