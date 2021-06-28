GTA 6 leaker warns Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel may not arrive until 2025

Rockstar’s next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series could be further off than anticipated, with new GTA 6 leaks hinting at a “2024-2025” release window for the long-awaited sequel.

GTA V launched in 2013 and yet eight years on, its follow-up is still nowhere to be seen. Developers at Rockstar Games are yet to comment on rumors and leaks that continue to pile up while they hire for new roles on the sixth entry.

While various leaks have pointed towards 2022 or 2023 as a likely release window, new reports from industry insiders claim those dates are premature. Rather, GTA’s sixth core release could be held back until 2025 at the latest.

Advertisement

Prominent leaker Tom Henderson delved into the latest developments in a June 27 upload, claiming that we may not see GTA VI “until 2024-2025.”

“If you’re expecting to play this game in the next couple of years I would put your expectations in check,” Henderson said.

Multiple factors have led to a delayed-release for one of the most anticipated games of all time.

For starters, Rockstar is continuing to address its ‘crunch’ culture by focusing “heavily on employee wellbeing,” according to the leaker. This means many studios are aiming to “avoid very harsh hours” throughout the development of GTA VI.

Advertisement

Moreover, Henderson claims the next GTA “is going to release solely on current-gen consoles and PC.”

“It is not going to release on past-generation consoles,” he added. Henderson speculated that Rockstar is waiting for current-gen hardware to become more widely available.

GTA V remains a best-seller month after month in 2021. With GTA Online’s popularity still surging, there’s allegedly no big rush to get the sequel on store shelves. Instead, we could be waiting another three or four years for GTA VI.

While Henderson is regarded for his accurate Call of Duty leaks, it’s still worth taking this GTA information with a grain of salt. Though given Rockstar is continuing to hire for key roles, signs certainly point towards the game still being in early development.

Advertisement

We’ll just have to wait and see how the roadmap pans out for Rockstar over the next few years. For all the latest details on GTA VI, be sure to check our complete rundown on all the big leaks and rumors.