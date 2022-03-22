GTA 6 leaker reveals surprising location Rockstar initially planned for new city

A major GTA 6 leak sheds some new light on where Rockstar initially planned on taking the series for its sixth installment and it’s somewhere you’d not expect.

GTA 6 was finally confirmed to be in development earlier in 2022, with Rockstar stating that work on the title was “well underway.” While nothing else has been confirmed just yet, hints have suggested that fans will return to Vice City for the upcoming game.

However, in what is sure to baffle many of the most hardcore of GTA enthusiasts, it seems like the game was originally going to see the franchise in a brand new location not seen before.

Of course, take this news with a grain of salt, but if true, it could show that Rockstar plans for GTA 6 to be a wild new breath of fresh air for the series, even if they decided to go with a fan-favorite location in the end.

Leaker says GTA 6 could have taken place in North Carolina

According to insider Matheusvictorbr, when Rockstar was first coming up with locations for the next GTA game, one idea was to take the series to a completely new area.

“Nothing that important here, one more of the initial ideas for approaching the locations of the next Grand Theft Auto title, was the state of North Carolina,” Matheus wrote on Twitter.

Amusingly, North Carolina finds itself somewhat in between both New York and Florida, which are stand-ins for GTA’s iconic Liberty City and Vice City locations.

Nada tão importante aqui, mais uma das ideias iniciais para abordagem de localizações do próximo título Grand Theft Auto, Foi o estado da Carolina do Norte – EUA. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) March 21, 2022

The leaker didn’t elaborate on the claim, but it seems like Rockstar abandoned that idea, so don’t expect to see a new state in the sixth installment.

In any case, we’ll have to find out where the next game takes place once Rockstar finally decides to unveil more about the long-awaited GTA 6, but going by other insiders, we may need to wait until the end of the year to finally learn more.