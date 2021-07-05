GTA 6 leaker excites fans with new Vice City ‘concept’ images

Gaming leaker Tom Henderson dropped a ‘concept’ drawing for GTA 6 and Vice City, and it’s got fans excited.

The wait for GTA 6 continues to be an arduous one for gamers across the globe as Rockstar Games remain silent about whether or not it’s actually in development.

Insiders and supposed leakers have dropped tonnes of details about what they’ve heard, including a 2025 release date, an apparent return to Vice City, and even the franchise’s first female main character.

Tom ‘LongSensation’ Henderson has been at the forefront of some of the biggest leaks, and he set the internet ablaze again with a few drawings of Vice City.

The gaming insider’s July 4 stream drummed up plenty of interest as it became clear that he wasn’t just showing off his artistic skills, but also making a point about Vice City.

His image had some staples of the Vice City skyline – including the iconic main tower that shines a blue light from the top.

On top of that, he also had a female holding a weapon, a Vice City logo, and somebody else piloting a jetpack. Some fans quickly pointed out that the female could be in reference to the main character leak, with the jetpack just being a staple of the GTA franchise.

Unlike his recent Battlefield drawings, which ended up being a leak for the game’s reveal trailer, Henderson was quick to point out that he wasn’t quite leaking anything here.

“I love drawing concepts. Of concepts,” he tweeted shortly after before following it up without another post.

Just to clear the air – The drawing is of existing assets on Google. They are not direct drawings of concept art… But a concept of a concept, using existing assets. 🙂 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 5, 2021

Of course, that won’t stop GTA fans from digging into and taking the image as a possible leak for say a loading screen.

Either way, the wait continues for GTA 6, with 2025 looking most likely for its release.