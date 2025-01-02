GTA 6 leak of inside Rockstar office from years ago resurfaces

A set of Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks from inside a Rockstar Games office have resurfaced on social media, but not every GTA fan has seen them before.

Over the last few years, there has been an abundance of different leaks about GTA 6. Some, of course, aren’t real and are entirely bogus, but there have been plenty of real ones as well.

With 2025 finally coming around, the hype in the Grand Theft Auto community has only increased. Sure, there have been concerns about a delay, but Rockstar believes things are “on track.” Plus, they’ve been marketing the game inside their offices too with massive posters.

Well, that hype has only been added too with another set of leaks that have resurfaced in the early part of the new year, including a new photo of Lucia.

GTA 6 leak from 2021 resurfaces but not everyone has seen it

The leaks, which can be traced back to early 2021, were apparently taken inside Rockstar Games’ San Diego offices, showing a quick glimpse of the game in testing.

The main photo of interest, as noted, shows Lucia standing near a wall with multiple containers around her. Most fans have taken it to be a shot from near a military base or some sort of armored compound.

There also appear to be multiple hangars in the background of the photo too. That would lend credence to the belief that it is a military base.

Additionally, there are videos from inside the office that show dev kits that resemble the early PS5 kits.

There is also a video of an Xbox Series X devkit that has “SAND” written on it, which would also indicate that it’s from the San Diego offices.

As of now, Rockstar has yet to copyright strike the photos and videos. They have done that previously for genuine leaks in the past, so if it happens again, it will confirm they’re genuine. So, we’ll just wait and see.

