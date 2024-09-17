GTA 6 keeps breaking a Rockstar record that no one wants

Grand Theft Auto 6 keeps breaking records of other Rockstar titles, but it is a record that no GTA fan wants the long-awaited game to have.

For years, Rockstar Games have done things in secrecy, especially when it comes to GTA 6. They’ve been radio silent, not giving fans anything, and leaving them hanging on for more.

That changed at the end of 2024 when, at last, they finally released the first trailer for the new game. It revealed a number of things, including an expanded Vice City, two characters in Jason and Lucia, as well as a release window of fall 2025.

Since then, though, they’ve gone back to being silent. No hints in GTA Online, no subtle teases on social media, nothing. That has made fans impatient, questioning if a delay is on the way.

GTA 6 has also broken unwanted records within the Rockstar universe. As of September, the 11-year anniversary of the release of GTA 5, the lack of GTA 6 news stands at almost 300 days from the first trailer.

Compare that to GTA 5, which went 253 days between trailers, and Red Dead Redemption 2 which had a break of 214 days between news hits.

“They did warn us with that last trailer. Love is a long, long road,” one fan noted, referring to the use of the song Love Is a Long Road in the first trailer.

“C’mon post some damn screenshots,” another asked. “I miss the old Rockstar, getting new GTA games every 3-4 years. Good times,” commented another.

While that wait has got some fans worried, many aren’t bothered. “A single screenshot at this point would cause a major earthquake, and they know it lol,” one said.

As noted, there have been fears of a delay. However, it has been reported that Rockstar employees are working with Fall 2025 in mind. So, hopefully, we get something soon.