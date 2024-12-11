GTA 6 insider would be “shocked” if it hits 2025 release despite Rockstar’s claims

Leading games industry journalist Jason Schreier has admitted he’d be “shocked” if GTA 6 actually hits its planned release target in 2025.

The wait for GTA 6 has certainly been an agonizing one. It’s been 11 years since GTA 5 hit store shelves and players are all but losing their minds, obsessing over every little detail and possible pattern in hopes of uncovering more on the sequel.

Rockstar has been its historically quiet self, only releasing one official trailer thus far. However, publisher Take-Two Interactive has reassured the biggest sequel in gaming history is on track to release in 2025. A target they’ve doubled down on multiple times, and even narrowed slightly to Fall, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, the most prominent video game journalist, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, isn’t so sure. While speaking purely from his own perspective on Kinda Funny, rather than an official writeup, the tenured reporter argued 2026 is a more likely bet for the arrival of GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games Fans have been counting the number of holes in this window to keep themselves occupied in the long wait for GTA 6.

Jason Schreier thinks GTA 6 will be delayed

Having broken the most prominent news throughout GTA 6’s development, including initial reporting on cultural changes across Rockstar, Schreier has been all over the game’s progress. In his most recent report, he outlined how GTA 6 had missed a number of key internal deadlines, slipping behind schedule for a period of time as a result.

Article continues after ad

However, according to his sources, development has since sped up and gotten back on track. Despite this reporting, Schreier personally believes a delay is all but inevitable.

“When do you think GTA 6 releases?” Kinda Funny’s Tim Gettys asked during a December 10 broadcast. “I would be shocked if it actually made it next year,” Schreier responded without hesitation.

“I think it will probably slip again because Rockstar games always slip,” he added, bringing up earlier examples like Red Dead Redemption 2 and its numerous delays.

Article continues after ad

Given how long it’s been since Rockstar’s last blockbuster release, games have also grown “even more complicated,” Schreier stressed. “So I would be shocked if it doesn’t slip to 2026. But as of right now, Take-Two is saying they’re still on track. Let’s see if that’s the case in a few months.”

Article continues after ad

Schreier discusses GTA 6 from the 6:59 timestamp below

At every earnings call since GTA 6’s reveal, Take-Two has remained adamant in its plans for a Fall 2025 release. Even as recently as September 19, the publisher was quick to shut down rumors of a delay.

Article continues after ad

However, as is the nature of the video game industry, delays are never set in stone until they are. As we get closer to the planned release, there’s every chance Rockstar’s best-laid plans are interrupted and GTA 6 gets pushed back. For Schreier’s money, that’s the most likely scenario.