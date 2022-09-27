GTA 6 insider claims release date still years away despite leaks

A possible release window for GTA 6 has been revealed by a reliable gaming leaker, and it looks like it’s still years despite the recent leaks.

On September 18, the gaming world and the internet as a whole was set alight when hackers managed to get their hands on testing footage of GTA 6 and shared it across social media.

Over 90 videos and hundreds of screenshots of GTA 6’s development process were sent out into the wild, with Rockstar Games confirming that the leaks were, in fact, true but wouldn’t delay the game’s development.

As it stands, there is no confirmed release date for the game, nor has Rockstar even publicly confirmed the name of GTA 6 – referring to it only as the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Though, despite all the excitement, GTA fans could still be in for a bit of a lengthy wait.

That’s according to leaker Adrien Perea, who recently called things right in regards for Forspoken’s delay, as well as Skull and Bones’ release, and Cyberpunk 2077’s massive 1.6 update.

On September 25, the seemingly reliable insider posted a brief tweet, saying: “Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release in 2025.” Adrien followed up by stating that the information was a “no brainer” and that he was simply confirming things.

The post split a few fans, with many happy that Rockstar are still taking their time. “Personally think that’s a good decision, it’ll give them enough time to perfect it to their standards,” said one. “It makes sense,” added another.

Of course, plenty GTA fans want to get their hands on the game sooner rather than later, and are still hopeful that Rockstar will at least confirm a few more things about GTA 6 before the year is out.

It remains to be seen if they’ll do, given they’ll be dealing with the hacking situation for a little while longer yet.