GTA 6 insider claims GTA Online 2 will be sold separately amid $100 price tag fears

A Rockstar Games insider has claimed the GTA 6’s version of GTA Online will be sold separately amid fears the game will cost more than $100 at launch.

GTA 6 is still on track to release in Fall 2025, but with Rockstar Games being mum on the upcoming title, rumors have swirled from analysts that the industry “hopes” it will cost $100 so everyone else can justify raising prices.

While these concerns have raised some doubts from insiders, one known leaker doesn’t see GTA 6 costing more than $70, but for a completely different reason.

According to notable GTA community member and insider Tez2, while Rockstar is likely to sell $100-150 editions with early access, they’ll also make money through a standalone version of GTA Online.

Take-Two Interactive Although GTA 6 is expected to launch in 2025, its multiplayer component will most likely come later.

Insider says Rockstar Games will sell GTA 6’s Online mode separately

In a post on the GTA Forums, Tez agreed with another member’s comment about special editions of GTA 6 being the only format in which Rockstar sells the game for more than $100, but added that the developer has something new in the works for GTA Online.

“[Rockstar/Take-Two] already sell GTAO & RDO separately, but VI will be the first game where online is sold separately at launch,” he said.

“While story mode will be part of the full package that covers both. They will have to factor the online standalone price into the total cost. What portion of the base price will be the online’s price? And what would be the story mode upgrade price for those who’ve bought the online standalone?”

According to Tez2, a standalone version of GTA Online 2 could be priced cheaper than the full GTA 6 package to make it more affordable to those on a budget.

He continued, “Eventually, those players will upgrade to access the story mode, so that’s a win-win for them.”

“This also opens an opportunity, some players may be eager to access the story mode but can’t afford the upgrade price too. That’s when they could slide in GTA+, and offer Game Pass-like access. They’ll net extra profits from players who keep subscribing instead of saving for the upgrade.”

GTA Forums

The insider further noted that if the standalone version of GTA Online 2 is priced as low as possible, GTA 6 could be sold for a cheaper price.

Of course, Rockstar has yet to announce any details for GTA Online 2 and fans are still waiting for new information about GTA 6, so take all of this with a grain of salt until there is confirmation.

However, it’s looking increasingly likely that Rockstar has something planned for GTA 6 by early February if some new teasers are anything to go by. As such, we might not have long to wait for some official word from the developer about the next Grand Theft Auto.