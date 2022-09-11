GTA 6 hype is even getting to former Nintendo boss as reveal rumors persist

The hype around Grand Theft Auto 6 has gotten to everyone in the gaming world at this point it seems, as former Nintendo boss Reggie is excited to dive into it.

There have been few game announcements over the years that have captured the attention of everyone, but GTA 6 stands alone by itself when it comes to hype and expectation.

The next installment in Rockstar Games’ iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise has been confirmed as being in the works, but the developers haven’t said anything else. Instead, it’s been left shrouded in rumors and supposed leaks as the wait goes on for a reveal.

Pretty much everybody in the gaming world has spoken about their excitement for GTA 6 at this point, with many hoping that they will be heading back to Vice City as some rumors have suggested. Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé is also on the hype train now as well.

Former Nintendo boss Reggie is eager for GTA 6

The former Nintendo USA boss spoke to Fanbyte at PAX West about a potential successor to the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, and, of course, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Reggie noted that he’s just like everybody else and is looking to get stuck into the next GTA game as he’s had some love for the franchise stretching back over the years. “On my PS2, I played a ton of Grand Theft Auto. I have not played since and part of it is having the time. Especially [with] console gaming, it was challenging during my time at Nintendo and it’s even challenging now given all the other stuff I do,” he said.

“I would love to get engaged to that next Grand Theft Auto experience when it comes out and to spend dedicated time on it.”

Rockstar Games There have been plenty of rumors about GTA 6, but nothing official has been revealed.

As it stands, there is no release date for GTA 6, but some insiders have said that could be announced before the end of 2022, with a reveal of some screenshots also likely coming soon too.

Of course, it remains to be seen if those claims will pan out as being true, but GTA 6 remains such a hot topic in the gaming world that even if Rockstar doesn’t say anything this year, the hype will remain.