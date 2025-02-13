Rockstar finally break GTA 6 silence but you might have missed it

Rockstar Games have, finally, mentioned GTA 6 for the first time in over a year. Yet, it’s not how you might have expected it.

At the end of 2023, Rockstar Games finally gave the gaming world what everyone wanted – a first, official look at Grand Theft Auto 6. However, since then, the iconic game developers have gone pretty silent.

Instead, any updates about the highly-anticipated title have been made by their publishers, Take-Two. That includes breaking silence on a potential delay. Amid rumors that the game’s release could slip to 2026, Take-Two admitted that is possible, but noted that it’s still well on track for it’s 2025 release.

Article continues after ad

Still, it’s Rockstar that holds all the cards given that, at the end of the day, it is their game after all. So, fans want them to say a few things as well.

Rockstar now has a GTA 6 Discord

Well, the Grand Theft Auto devs have finally broken their own self-imposed silence by acknowledging the new game at long last.

Article continues after ad

However, the new update hasn’t come in the form of a Rockstar Newswire update, nor have they posted about it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues after ad

Instead, they’ve launched a Discord server and added a GTA 6 channel. That’s it, that is the newest GTA 6 mention from Rockstar.

“So, the first time they mention GTA 6 in over a year, and it’s a channel on a discord server. I’ll take it, I guess,” one fan said.

“They are 100 percent doing this to prepare to market the game, another added. “Another place to discuss Rockstar’s silence with GTA 6,” another chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Some fans are convinced that Rockstar has started ‘taunting’ them as they await more GTA 6 news. They pointed to a new Red Dead Online update which has an in-game screenshot that is right out of the GTA 6 trailer.

They’re also pointing to Valentine’s Day as another potential point in which they might get something new. But, who knows?