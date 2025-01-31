GTA 6 fans worried as ex-Rockstar dev lifts lid on potential issue

GTA 6 fans have some concerns about the new game after a former Rockstar Games developer lifted the lid on a potential flaw.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been shrouded in secrecy for a while now. Despite Rockstar actually revealing the game at the end of 2023, it’s been well over a year since they’ve said anything about the highly-anticipated title.

Fans have gotten desperate for info, searching for clues in pretty much anything Rockstar posts about. That’s how we ended up with the moon theory. However, that failed when January 30 came and went without anything new.

A few former Rockstar devs have offered hints too, lifting the lid – well, as much as they can without incurring the wrath of their former employers – on what they worked on.

GTA 6 might only run at 30 FPS

That includes Mike York, a former animator, who warned that the game may only run at 30 frames per second on console during a now-removed podcast.

York’s insight has got fans concerned now too, with some saying it’s “unacceptable” that the game might only be 30 FPS. “It’s funny people are expecting 60fps GTA 6 on current consoles,” one said.

“There’s no way to make 30fps look smooth, sadly. I will play it, but I will not be happy about it being 30. I’d rather it be 1080p 60fps than 4k 30,” another added. “It’s absurd that the new generation can’t run at 60 fps, ABSURD,” commented another.

Some fans suggested they’d be fine if it is “locked” at 30 FPS with a quality or performance mode to come later down the line.

“I expect all modern AAA devs to release quality modes and performance modes,” one added.

Despite Rockstar’s silence, fans are hopeful that Take-Two may ease worries in their February 6 investor call. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.