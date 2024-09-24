GTA 6 fans want release day to become public holiday as they plan to call in sick

GTA 6 fans are already planning on booking off work and calling in sick when the game finally releases and are convinced launch day should be a public holiday.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably the most-anticipated game of all time, with fans waiting over ten years for it to finally arrive.

While Rockstar has narrowed down the release window to Fall 2025 pending any setbacks, fans are so eager to get their hands on the game that they believe its release will end up affecting life for non-gamers.

In a post on Reddit, users suspected that GTA 6 will create the world’s biggest “gaming day off” and used an article from 2013 to justify the hypothesis.

Back when GTA 5 was released, a poll was conducted that found 46% of players had booked off work to play the game. Given GTA 6’s hype, that could happen again, but with an even greater impact.

“How much do you think the ‘off gaming day’ will affect shops around the world?” one asked.

In the comments, many revealed their plans to either book off or call in sick, but others felt that GTA VI will be so special that it should be a public holiday, instead.

“Might as well make it a national holiday at this point,” said one.

“They may as well go ahead and make it a holiday event like the Solar eclipse,” agreed another.

“Might as well be a Public holiday. It’s not just retail that’s going to be impacted by this,” echoed someone else.

Others even pointed out that Dragon Quest games are released on the weekend to avoid people calling in sick or booking off.

TikToker and Twitch streamer Luke Stephens even posted a TikTok warning that GTA 6 could cause a ‘global staffing problem’ with how many people book off.

“You will see so many, especially young adult men, calling out of work to play GTA 6. It’s gonna be a problem. It’ll be a national holiday, basically.”

So far, no government has declared GTA 6 a “public holiday” just yet, but we’ll have to see what the future holds once a firm release date is announced and players begin to pencil in their days off and plot sick days.