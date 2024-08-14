GTA 6 fans uncover issues in trailer that have been hidden for months

GTA 6 fans have, after all this time, finally spotted a few issues in the first trailer. However, they aren’t massively worried about things.

For the last few years, Rockstar Games have played their cards close to their chest regarding GTA 6. They wouldn’t even acknowledge the game’s existence for the longest time. They confirmed it was in the works once and then they went silent again until a massive set of leaks.

Fast forward to the end of 2023, and the iconic game devs finally gave us a first look at Grand Theft Auto 6. The game’s first trailer introduced us, at last, to Lucia and Jason – the game’s two main characters – and the backdrop of Leonidas.

Naturally, as Rockstar have gone silent again, players have been scouring the trailer over and over. They’ve been trying to pick out any hints or secrets they may have missed in the initial wave of hype.

Well, they’ve found a few errors. Redditor iWillRe1gn highlighted one such issue as they found an NPC character t-posing in the shadows during the part of the trailer where a car is seen doing donuts.

“The trailer is full of various errors,” another Redditor added before noting a long list of issues. “Light leaking through the road barrier in the scene where Lucia and Jason are driving in a convertible, glowing hair on girl in strip club scene, low-quality textures on the left side of the bridge in Miami Keys looking scene.

“Even in this scene, if you look, you can see a store in the right corner, the interior of which, judging by everything, is made from a regular picture.”

Others aren’t too worried about the finds and actually see them as good news.

“This proves to the naysayers that the trailer is in-engine and not pre-rendered. Good find. Hopefully, this stops the idiots from saying these are prerendered,” one added. “This lends credibility to the footage being generated in-game rather than cinematic cutscenes,” another said.

In terms of a second trailer, there have been claims that is coming before the end of 2024. Take-Two, Rockstar’s publishers, are still confident of a Fall 2025 release. So, things don’t look too bad.