GTA 6 fans think Rockstar’s gift to VI devs holds a big trailer 2 hint

GTA 6 devs have been posting gifts Rockstar sent them on social media and players are convinced they contain a big clue about the long-awaited second trailer.

For over a year now, GTA 6 fans have been waiting for Rockstar to unveil more info about the game ever since they got their first glimpse of Vice City back in December 2023 with the record-breaking first trailer.

While Take-Two Interactive narrowed down GTA 6’s release window to Fall 2025, there hasn’t been anything else to go off, leaving fans impatient.

Article continues after ad

Now, players have turned their attention to developers’ Christmas posts where they revealed a batch of presents Rockstar had sent and believe they could be hiding a hint about when the next trailer will debut.

Fans eye GTA 6 devs’ Rockstar gifts for possible trailer 2 clues

Across X, developers at Rockstar Games began posting photos of goodie bags the studio had sent them with a couple of items sparking interest.

The items, which seemed to have arrived in a brown paper bag, included an umbrella with the Rockstar logo, a sweater, and a pouch of sorts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, no employees have revealed what’s inside the pouch, and the sweater’s pink and purple colors match that of the VI logo.

“Rockstar’s logo on GTA 6 theme. We gettin something soon,” one said.

“Trailer soon,” another remarked with a prayer emoji.

“So devs are instructed to post to their socials on gifts received for the festive season hinting at GTA VI with a sweater,” someone else chimed in. “Amazing promo. [Rockstar] is different.”

Article continues after ad

Others took things a step further, pointing to a piece of paper on one of the developer’s photos that referenced the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

While this could be just vacation plans, GTA 6 takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, a stand-in for Florida, and this detail didn’t go unnoticed. Additionally, the paper included the number 1227, leading players to think something was coming on December 27.

A fan commented: “Either delusional but I see booking 1227 (27 December) which is tomorrow in a week on a Friday for Europe.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“December 27 maybe?” an X user suggested.

So far, there’s no word on when Rockstar will release the next trailer, and a former dev even pointed out that those working on the game enjoy watching fans find clues that aren’t even real.

Although patience for trailer 2 is waning, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has made it clear that Rockstar will only release the game when it’s ready, noting that it’ll be “breathtaking” and “worth waiting for.”