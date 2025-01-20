GTA 6 fans think Rockstar finally revealed when trailer 2 is coming

GTA 6 fans are anxiously waiting for Rockstar to finally reveal details about the game’s second trailer as its Fall 2025 release approaches, and some think the devs dropped a huge clue.

For over a year, fans have been left in the dark about GTA 6 after Rockstar unveiled the game’s first trailer back in December 2023 before going completely silent.

Players have been left frantically looking for hidden details in Rockstar’s social media posts, literally staring at the moon for answers, and even trying to infiltrate the company’s HQ for any tidbit of info.

While all efforts for the past year haven’t been fruitful, Rockstar may have finally left a teaser in plain sight – and it has the community convinced that they’ll finally get what they’ve been waiting for.

Rockstar Games may have dropped an obvious GTA 6 tease

On January 16, Rockstar tweeted a photo of a Vapid Dominator GT muscle car for its latest GTA+ offerings in GTA Online.

The photo features the car in a shipyard, where one of the metal shipping containers includes a series of numbers followed by a big ‘two.’

Many in the GTA community are under the impression that Rockstar wouldn’t include these numbers for no reason.

“They have to mean something,” said GTA VI news account ‘GTA6Plus.’

If you add up all the numbers in order you get 30, leading players to suspect that the second trailer could arrive on January 30, which is a Thursday.

This is important, because as users pointed out, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 both had their release dates announced on Thursdays. Additionally, one week later on February 6, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two will be holding an investor call.

GTA 6 fans have already marked February 6 on their calendars, expecting that if the game will be delayed, the announcement could be right around the corner.

Luckily, with January 30 fast approaching, we won’t have long to wait to find out if this latest theory holds water… or if it’s yet another case of fans reading too much into something.

In any case, if Rockstar does still plan to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025, it’s only a matter of time until they showcase the goods and kickstart their marketing campaign.