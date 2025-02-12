GTA 6 fans ‘taunted’ with new easter egg in Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 fans are convinced that Rockstar Games are poking fun at them with a new easter egg from Red Dead Redemption 2 as they’re awaiting more updates.

It’s been well over a year since Rockstar Games finally showed the world the first trailer for GTA 6. The first trailer finally showed off Jason and Lucia – the two main characters – part of Vice City, and the wider state of Leonida.

In the time since then, the Grand Theft Auto developers have been silent. They’ve played their cards close to their chest, not revealing anything else. Take-Two, their publishers, have reaffirmed that the game is set to release in 2025, though, they have admitted it could slip to 2026.

Despite that, Rockstar have remained silent, leaving fans to search for their own clues about what updates they’ll give us next.

However, fans are convinced that Rockstar are in a bit of a trolling mood, especially with the new update for Red Dead Redemption 2’s online.

In one of the photos for the new update, two characters from the Western game are seen at the door of a shopfront with their guns raised, looking as if they want to rob the place. Well, it didn’t take long for GTA fans to point out the similarities to one of the key moments from the GTA 6 trailer.

“They know what they’re doing,” one fan said. “This is pretty close actually, probably planned by marketing team just as a little Easter egg towards GTA 6 but obviously it doesn’t mean anything it’s just post,” another added. “That’s definitely intentional, but I’ve learned that it’s just an Easter egg. Not a tease towards the trailer 2,” another said.

Other fans claimed that Rockstar had used this image previously, but they’re using it again to “taunt” Grand Theft Auto players.

“They’re trolling, and they’ve been doing this for a while,” one fan commented.

Using it around Valentine’s Day is also ideal for fan theories, seeing as Rockstar will lean into the Bonnie and Clyde side of things, given that’s the apparent premise of GTA 6’s story.