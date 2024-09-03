GTA 6 fans still have one big wish for single-player as they ‘hate’ GTA Online

GTA 6 fans still have one big wish when it comes to the single-player side of the game as some of them still ‘hate’ GTA Online.

With Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar broke a long-standing tradition for their games. It was the first time since GTA IV that didn’t have any sort of single-player add-on. GTA IV had the successful Ballad of Gay Tom and Lost and The Damned add-ons, while Red Dead Redemption had the incredible Undead Nightmare.

With players hoping to get a second trailer and some in-game screenshots soon, they want Rockstar to focus on single-player. Specifically, they want further replayability in the story.

“This game needs to greatly expand upon single-player replay value. I hope VI brings about a new sandbox era,” Redditor DirtyGertrude said. “And no I don’t mean a life simulator, and I don’t want to play online.”

Other players quickly agreed too. “I have walked (not sprinting, just slow relaxed walking) from one town to another, multiple times in RDR2, Give me an immersive world like that, in a modern Miami setting, I would keep my mouth shut and keep playing for the next 5 years,” said one.

“The state of current GTAO has really put me off & even if they do fix it initially I don’t think it will be long before it goes the same way (for the money),” another said.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 is planned for Fall 2025.

“GTA Online is the single worst thing Rockstar has ever done and it will continue to ruin their reputation and every game they create going forward, since now multiplayer is more important to them than single-player,” added another. “I hate GTA Online. And have played it a total of 1 hour,” commented another.

GTA 5 was supposed to have a James Bond-esque single-player DLC for Trevor. Rockstar scrapped it and it became GTA Online’s Doomsday Heist.

Hopefully, GTA 6 returns to the DLC way of doing things. Even if it does have the biggest map ever, fresh stories always help.