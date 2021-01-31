 GTA 6 fans predict the game will be announced in 2022 - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA 6 fans predict the game will be announced in 2022

Published: 31/Jan/2021 13:49

by Joe Craven
GTA 6 logo on Los Santos/Liberty City background
Rockstar

Share

GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans have donned their crystal balls and predicted that the sixth installment of Rockstar’s acclaimed series will be announced next year, as speculation around the game continues to grow.

It’s difficult to think of a game more anticipated than GTA 6, especially when considering the fact that a sequel to 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V has not even been officially confirmed.

Reports and rumors have been dripping out of the Rockstar camp, with some suggestions that the game is approaching 75% complete. Other reports, though, state the real figure is far lower – hence the absence of an official announcement.

It seems likely that GTA 6 will drop over the next few years, especially given the undeniable success of GTA V and the average length of time between previous iterations. GTA 4, for example, released in 2008, with GTA V following in 2013. Nearly 8 years later, there’s still nothing official on GTA 6.

GTA USS Luxington mission
Rockstar Games
GTA Online is still immensely popular, despite being nearly 8 years old.

In order to gauge community expectations, one Redditor on the popular GTA 6 forum questioned their fellow GTA fans on when they expect the game to be announced.

They caveated their question by saying: “Obviously no one knows, but I’m curious about what the general expectations of the community are.”

The options for their question ranged from this year to 2025 or later. With nearly 3,000 votes cast at the time of writing, 2022 came out as a clear winner, with 1.1k votes. 2021 was next, with around 880 votes. The full poll can be viewed below.

What Year Do You Think GTA VI Will Really Be Announced? from GTA6

Of course, this poll is not reflective of when we will get an official announcement, but it is indicative of how the community have interpreted leaks and rumors. They’re setting the expectations somewhat reasonably, but for all we know it could be a lot later than 2022.

Over 2/3 of the votes cast were for either 2021 or 2022, meaning the majority of GTA fans seem expectant of an announcement sooner rather than later.

As previously mentioned, the 8-year gap between games is already the longest in the GTA series’ history. An announcement, too, would not signal the imminent launch of the game. Titles are often announced a year or two before their launch, allowing developers to refine their games and ready them for release.

What is clear, though, is that the GTA community can’t wait to see what Rockstar has planned.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends ban wave catches hundreds of high-ranked players cheating

Published: 31/Jan/2021 13:45

by Connor Bennett
Crypto looking into his hacking screen in Apex Legends artwork
Respawn/EA

Share

Respawn Entertainment have, once again, swung the banhammer and banned some of Apex Legends’ highest-ranked players in another wave of bans. 

Just like in other battle royales, cheaters can run wild in Apex Legends despite Respawn doing their best to try and root out the issues. 

Typically, these cheats come in the form of aimbots and wallhacks, and while they can be found in normal public matches, there are some players who decide to up the ante and take the hacks into Ranked Leagues play.

Recently, two of the game’s highest-ranked players were outed as cheaters after Respawn’s security lead Conor Ford, aka RSPN_Hideouts, dished out some bans. And now he’s back with another raft of bans for cheaters.

Caustic using Caustic Gas in Apex Legends artwork
Respawn/EA
Some Apex Legends players have been using cheats to gain the upper hand over their opponents.

On January 30, the Respawn security lead tweeted that he was on the tail of cheaters once again, with some of the cheaters he was after this time being ranked at Platinum and higher in Apex’s Ranked Leagues. 

“I’m hopping on tonight to clean house. I have about 240 people that are platinum and above that will be banned and will be monitoring for a majority of the night,” he posted. 

The announcement that he was swinging the ban hammer sparked plenty of positive replies, as well as questions. One fan asked if it was for all regions, to which Hideouts gave a simple response of yes. 

As of writing, it’s a little difficult to tell as to who got banned. None of the pros have called anybody out as they have before, so it’s likely a group of inconsequential players. 

Bans for cheaters are, obviously, welcomed by the community and are a positive step to cleaning the game up. But, it’s difficult to fully root them out. At the end of the day, despite all of Hideouts’ work, if cheaters want to cheat, they’ll probably find a way to do so.