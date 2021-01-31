GTA 6 fans predict the game will be announced in 2022 - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto fans have donned their crystal balls and predicted that the sixth installment of Rockstar’s acclaimed series will be announced next year, as speculation around the game continues to grow.

It’s difficult to think of a game more anticipated than GTA 6, especially when considering the fact that a sequel to 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V has not even been officially confirmed.

Reports and rumors have been dripping out of the Rockstar camp, with some suggestions that the game is approaching 75% complete. Other reports, though, state the real figure is far lower – hence the absence of an official announcement.

It seems likely that GTA 6 will drop over the next few years, especially given the undeniable success of GTA V and the average length of time between previous iterations. GTA 4, for example, released in 2008, with GTA V following in 2013. Nearly 8 years later, there’s still nothing official on GTA 6.

In order to gauge community expectations, one Redditor on the popular GTA 6 forum questioned their fellow GTA fans on when they expect the game to be announced.

They caveated their question by saying: “Obviously no one knows, but I’m curious about what the general expectations of the community are.”

The options for their question ranged from this year to 2025 or later. With nearly 3,000 votes cast at the time of writing, 2022 came out as a clear winner, with 1.1k votes. 2021 was next, with around 880 votes. The full poll can be viewed below.

Of course, this poll is not reflective of when we will get an official announcement, but it is indicative of how the community have interpreted leaks and rumors. They’re setting the expectations somewhat reasonably, but for all we know it could be a lot later than 2022.

Over 2/3 of the votes cast were for either 2021 or 2022, meaning the majority of GTA fans seem expectant of an announcement sooner rather than later.

As previously mentioned, the 8-year gap between games is already the longest in the GTA series’ history. An announcement, too, would not signal the imminent launch of the game. Titles are often announced a year or two before their launch, allowing developers to refine their games and ready them for release.

What is clear, though, is that the GTA community can’t wait to see what Rockstar has planned.