GTA 6 fans mark new date on their calendars amid release delay fears

Grand Theft Auto fans have got another key date to look toward for a potential GTA 6 delay announcement, and it’s actually just around the corner.

It’s been well over a year since Rockstar Games finally revealed the first look at GTA 6 and the Grand Theft Auto community is still waiting for more.

Many fans were hopeful that the end of 2024 would, at least, bring some new screenshots. However, their 27th of December theory was a busted flush. The continued silence from Rockstar has only added to the angst of fans who are concerned that the long-awaited title could, actually, be delayed until 2026.

A former Grand Theft Auto developer has stated that Rockstar wouldn’t know until May 2025 if a delay was needed. However, as Rockstar employees keep mentioning 2025, fans have another key date to keep an eye on.

Take-Two earnings call on February 6 may have GTA 6 answers

Take-Two, Rockstar’s publishers, have confirmed an investor call for February 6.

It’ll take place at 4:30 pm Eastern Time, which is 9:30 pm in the UK, 10:30 pm in Europe, and 1:30 pm in Los Angeles.

The publishers have been a little more vocal than the GTA devs in the past and have regularly touched on the game’s progress during their investor calls. However, CEO Strauss Zelnick will also defer to Rockstar’s judgment and tell investors that they’ve got to wait to hear from them too.

“The only news this will give us is if they still believe they’re on track to release in fall. Other than that don’t expect anything else,” one fan quickly said. “I have faith that it won’t be delayed. Hopefully, they start the marketing soon, probably after this meeting,” another said.

However, a more concerned fan added: “Get ready for tears.”

The fears of a delay to 2026 have come about due to Rockstar’s silence and reports from Jason Schreier – who has been at the forefront of everything GTA 6. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.

