GTA 6 fans left disappointed following Rockstar’s silent Game Awards win

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are annoyed that Rockstar Games didn’t even troll them after winning an award at The Game Awards. Some, though, are starting to lose their hype.

It’s been over a year since Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA 6, sending the gaming world into a tailspin. The iconic game developers have gone back to being silent about the new game, which has caused some annoyance for fans.

With awards season rolling around, the highly-anticipated game has started to win awards about being, well, the game everyone is looking forward to playing next year.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar, again, won that award at the The Game Awards. It was part of a rapid-fire segment of different awards being handed out and no speeches being made. However, GTA fans would have liked Rockstar to do something, even if it was trolling them.

GTA 6 fans wanted Rockstar to “troll” them at The Game Awards

“I didn’t even want a trailer, I JUST WANTED A GUY FROM ROCKSTAR TO TROLL US AGAIN,” one Grand Theft Auto posted after the awards show ended. “They really dropped trailer one and just didn’t elaborate any further. Honestly starting to get a bit annoying,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The only time Rockstar has actually said something at an awards show recently came during the Golden Joystick Awards.

Again, GTA 6 won an award for being the most-anticipated game of 2025, with a Rockstar rep promising “mind blowing things” in the works.

Others are convinced that the game, which is said to be “on track” for 2025, is headed for a delay.

“I know R* is in a tier of their own, but honestly after the last few years of releases I’m kind of over developers playing things close to the chest. I need more transparency and info before I get hyped anymore, Redditor TryhardBernard added. “Either way, I’m fully expecting a delay at this point. No updates in over a year is not a great sign.”

Article continues after ad

Take-Two Interactive GTA 6 is still planned for Fall 2025.

That silence is a “good thing,” though, according to former Rockstar employee Obbe Vermeij. The GTA IV dev said it’ll make things “truly exciting” on release.

Article continues after ad

Jason Schreier, who has been ahead of the game with inside info on GTA 6’s development, did warn that he wouldn’t be “shocked” if it is delayed. So, we’ll see what happens.