GTA 6 fans have big in-game request as 2025 release reconfirmed

Grand Theft Auto fans have got one big in-game request for GTA 6 now that the 2025 release window has been reaffirmed by Take-Two.

In the year since Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto 6 and gave GTA fans the first look at what is coming soon, the iconic game devs have been silent.

That classic Rockstar silence has led to fears that the highly-anticipated title could be delayed until 2026. Reports have surfaced, claiming that it has missed “multiple” internal deadlines too. Yet, Take-Two – Rockstar’s publishers – are still confident that it will be released in 2025.

Their CEO, Strauss Zelnick, said as much in the February 6 earnings call, noting that a slip to 2026 is “possible” but that they feel “very good” about 2025 anyway.

GTA 6 needs better boats

As those fears about a delay have started to be eased, fans have started requesting a few things they want to see in-game.

For some, one of the biggest is around vehicle customization, in particular, boats. “Boat customization was one of the last vehicle classes to not get any love in GTAO. I hope VI delivers here,” one fan said.

“I hope they make boats and sea exploration more advanced. In GTA 5, exploring the sea was pointless,” another commented. “A small yacht where you can change outfits and also save the game will be awesome,” another suggested.

Other fans pointed to the real-world examples that are regularly docked up around Florida, giving Rockstar plenty of things to work with.

“I could see them expanding boat customization almost in the same level as cars. Given the emphasis on more water between land in Vice City, it would be a nice touch!” one added.

We’ll have to wait and see if their wishes are answered. For now, though, we’d be happy with some more screenshots.