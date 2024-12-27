GTA 6 fans finally give up hope for new trailer as Rockstar makes “disappointing” post

The community impatiently waiting for any more information on GTA 6 from Rockstar before the end of 2024 has finally given up hope, as the December 27 theory has been put to bed by Rockstar simply making another post instead.

The December 27 theory – which suggested the next trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 would release on the day after Boxing Day – gained a lot of traction online, as the fervent fanbase put together all manner of clues.

These included the number of posts on Rockstar’s Instagram being kept at ’27’, the GTA franchise being 27 years old, and references in the first trailer. You can see the full explanation of the December 27 theory here.

GTA 6 trailer 2 theory dead in the water

But, that entire theory has now been proven to be meaningless, as Rockstar has made a new post – and it has nothing to do with GTA 6.

Instead, they shared a promotion of their holiday sale on X and Instagram.

As phones buzzed with notifications of a new post from Rockstar games, fans might have expected something more exciting, and it’s left a sour taste in the mouth for some.

“My heart is broken. My soul is destroyed. Yet I still love you rockstar games,” one disappointed fan replied.

“Rockstar really generated all that hype just to make a Holiday Sale,” another said – although, technically, Rockstar didn’t generate any of the hype, having remained totally silent about GTA 6.

“The universal disappointment when we saw your post notification and this was it…” a third commenter said on X.

GTA 6 subreddit gets locked down

And over on Reddit, where much of the theory-crafting took place, most are accepting the fact that no trailer or new screenshots will be dropping before the new year.

“It’s over, time to accept defeat and move on,” one said, after another fan tried to suggest the 27 theory was still alive.

“I never felt so disappointed from [something] like today. I understand a trailer might be too much to ask for but couple of screenshots would’ve been nice,” another disheartened fan wrote.

The moderators of the GTA 6 subreddit have locked it down, citing the high volume of posts from disappointed players.

“There is nothing related to GTA6 happening today, it was a Holiday Sale post that Rockstar made, and that’s it,” the mods said. “All repetitive posts about the non-announcement will be removed as will any other posts about the sale post.”

Reddit

“Sorry boys and girls,” the post ended, “but 2024 is cooked and being carved on the table like a 27-pound Christmas turkey.”

So, it means that the next trailer will almost certainly release in 2025 – which is the same year the game itself is scheduled to release, provided it remains on time.

The GTA 6 release date hasn’t been confirmed, but we do have a ‘Fall 2025’ window narrowed down – if there are no delays.