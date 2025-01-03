GTA 6 fans convinced they’re being mocked with new GTA Online reference

GTA 6 fans are convinced that Rockstar Games is mocking them thanks to a new supposed reference in GTA Online.

Barring a rumored delay, 2025 is set to be the year of GTA 6. Grand Theft Auto fans across the world are expectant, but they’ve also gotten impatient waiting for Rockstar Games to release new information.

When the anniversary of the first trailer’s release came and went, many fans pointed to December 27 as being the day of days for a second trailer. However, that came and went without anything happening.

The silence has dampened the hype for some fans, while others are still digging into every Rockstar puts out in the hopes that it is holding a secret.

GTA Online Declasse Tulip reference to GTA 6

Well, with the newest update on January 2nd, they’re convinced that the iconic game developers are mocking them with yet another wink towards GTA 6.

As some players have pointed out, the Declasse Tulip is one of the featured cars in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom dealership. If you’re out of the loop, its the same car that Jason can be seen driving in the GTA 6 trailer.

However, Redditor VersusDeadLock got a bigger hint, noting that an NPC looking at the car in the dealership is wearing a shirt that resembles the GTA 6 art. “This can’t be a coincidence, can it?” they asked.

“Not a coincidence but it probably doesn’t mean anything, just devs messing around,” one player responded. “Its deff a reference. I don’t believe in coincidences. Maybe we will get something tomorrow,” another added.

“Definitely not a coincidence. Probably doesn’t mean anything for news or whatever, just R* trying to get everybody riled up and excited,” another chimed in.

If it is a purposeful nod to the future, then it’s a pretty clever one from Rockstar. But fans are desperate for news, not nods.