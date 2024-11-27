GTA 6 fans convinced Rockstar is mocking them with new GTA Online teaser

GTA 6 fans are convinced that Rockstar Games is just teasing them with the newest GTA Online reward for the community heist challenges as they await a second trailer.

It’s been almost a year since Rockstar Games finally gave the gaming world their first trailer for GTA 6. The Grand Theft Auto developer’s silence since then, however, has created a furor like never before.

In the wake of the silence, GTA fans have been searching high and low for clues on what is coming next. We’ve had moon theories, people counting bullet holes in car doors, and even fake LinkedIn profiles that have all claimed to reveal Rockstar’s plans.

None of them, as of yet, have panned out. However, fans are convinced that Rockstar is, again, teasing them with their new GTA Online update rewards.

GTA Online reward has “sus” GTA 6 teaser hidden in plain sight

On November 26, the GTA developers confirmed that players would receive a new boat as a part of the community challenge to steal a combined $20 trillion from heists.

In that announcement, fans noted that there is a green, pink, and blue pattern just behind the boat that is reminiscent of the GTA 6 graphics we’ve seen so far.

“Yeah nah that water reflection is definitely sus,” YouTuber TGG said. “I don’t see those colors on the Ferris Wheel but I do see them on a certain video game artwork.”

Another pointed out that it looks like the Rockstar logo is hidden in the water. Oh, and some believe there is the shape of the number six too.

“At this point, they playing with us and making it extra obvious,” another fan commented. “The thing that I saw immediately was the same colors as VI. But that could just be the hopium,” replied another.

It wouldn’t be the first time that fans believe they’ve seen something GTA 6 related in GTA Online. Though, we’ll have to wait and see.