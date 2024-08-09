GTA 6 fans concerned about Rockstar’s silence on one big thing despite release being on track

Even though Take-Two has confirmed that GTA 6 is still on schedule to release in Fall 2025, Grand Theft Auto fans have one big worry about it.

Up until December 2023, Grand Theft Auto 6 was a pretty closely guarded secret with Rockstar Games and their publishers Take-Two. Sure, there was a massive set of leaks in September 2022, but official information was kept to a minimum.

Since revealing the first trailer back in December, Rockstar has gone silent again. Players are convinced that they’ve been leaving hints in GTA Online, but they’ve not said a word. Instead, that’s been left to Take-Two.

Most recently, in their August 8 shareholder call, Rockstar’s publishers confirmed that GTA 6 is still on track for release in Fall 2025. However, despite the reassuring news, some players have got one big worry about that – and it’s about the PC release.

“It’s so sad that every game on this list other than GTA 6 is launching with a PC release….,” one fan pointed out. “It’s gonna be hard to steer around the spoilers waiting for the PC release. Might even be so weak as to buy a damn console on release day,” commented another. “Yes…but… Still no PC…too bad they won’t add PC for the same date,” another added.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 will launch sometime in 2025.

Others argued that delaying the PC release has been Rockstar’s MO for a while, and they’re not going to change.

“They’ve had so much time, I’m not buying it twice and everyone I know said they aren’t buying it twice. If they want to make us wait a year it’s whatever,” one annoyed PC fan fired back.

On top of the wait for the PC release, GTA fans are also urging the devs to get a move on and drop some screenshots. “Give us some screenshots hello,” another added.

We’re at the mercy of Rockstar on the screenshots and trailer front. So, we’ll just have to wait a little longer.