GTA 6 fans believe trailer 2 is delayed because of Sony & PS5 Pro

GTA 6 fans believe that Sony could be the reason why there hasn’t been a second trailer yet as they’re all on tenterhooks for new information.

When Rockstar Games finally revealed the first official look at GTA 6 at the end of 2023, the internet was abuzz. The first trailer quickly started smashing viewing records and stuck around as a trending topic for days on end.

Fast forward a few months and, well, Rockstar have been quiet. They’ve gone back to office working on the new Grand Theft Auto title, much to the annoyance of some developers. Yet, haven’t put out any further updates or reveals.

That has led some fans to speculate as to when they might get a follow-up trailer and in-game screenshots. The most popular theory has suggested that October might hold the key. However, some fans are now convinced that nothing will happen until Sony reveals their PS5 Pro console.

It was something put out there by creator VideoTechUK, who specializes in Rockstar Games content. “I have a big feeling Rockstar is holding out for Sony to reveal the console so they can include ‘captured on PS5 Pro’ in the next trailer,” he said. He also added that he believes Sony has a marketing deal for GTA 6 too.

“I thought the exact same thing recently when R* didn’t add any information about GTA 6 at the T2 financial meeting,” one fan agreed. “This is a pretty good point I hadn’t considered,” another added. “I believe it,” another chimed in.

When it comes to Sony’s apparent marketing deal with Rockstar, some pointed out that was in place back in 2020.

“Sony already confirmed at the 2020 Showcase that they would have a partnership with Rockstar for the generation, starting with GTA 5 expanded,” one added.

There have been rumors that the PlayStation team will have a State of Play event towards the end of September. Perhaps that will provide some answers for GTA 6 fans.