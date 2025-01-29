GTA 6 fans are so fed up waiting they’re recreating its leaked map in GTA 5

GTA 6 fans are so tired of waiting for the game to release that they’ve resorted to recreating its leaked map in GTA 5.

The wait for GTA 6 has felt never-ending, with fans eager to hear anything about the upcoming title after developer Rockstar dropped an official announcement trailer for the game back in 2023.

Since then, devs have not revealed anything else despite plenty of leaks about the game’s map size, characters, and story circulating online.

Consequently, players have decided to take matters into their own hands, with one YouTuber striving to recreate a leaked GTA 6 map inside GTA 5.

The YouTuber in question, Dark Space, has been providing updates on his progress via his channel and social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Leaked GTA 6 map remade by YouTuber inside GTA 5

So far, they’ve managed to recreate Vice Beach inside GTA 5, but the YouTuber is now focused on decking out this location with more details thanks to the work of other fans who have mapped out these areas already.

“Vice Beach is nearly done. Adding trees, props, and custom Vice City-themed models. After which I’ll probably make the Venetian Islands too,” tweeted Dark Space in a progress update.

In an interview with IGN, the YouTuber discussed the possibility of his work being taken down by Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time a company has stepped in to take down fan-made videos. Nintendo have built a reputation for doing so and Rockstar has also previously taken down GTA-related mods.

However, Dark Space is not too concerned by this possibility, stating, “This is just me making my own fan-made map myself. All within GTA 5 itself. Any assets are from GTA 5 itself. A typical practice.”

GTA 6 will be set in Leonida and be based on the real-world location of Florida. While a fresh region for players to dive into, it will include Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami that fans are familiar with from previous entries.

As for when GTA 6 will be released, the verdict is still very much a mystery. While Rockstar previously stated the game will drop at some point in 2025 and has held steady with this window, insider sources have claimed it may be delayed until 2026.

Recent theories suggest new footage will be dropping imminently, so fans might finally be treated to a new update on the game soon.