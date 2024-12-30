GTA 6 fans are paying Rockstar devs big bucks for official VI merch

Rockstar devs are looking to sell their exclusive GTA 6 merch and fans are willing to fork over a ton of cash.

The wait for GTA 6 has been excruciating for many in the community having gone a full year since the release of the first trailer with no new details.

Fans have obsessed over every possible hint they find, going as far as constantly going through Rockstar’s social media posts for clues that just amount to nothing.

The most recent incident involved Rockstar devs revealing their gifts from the company for Christmas and players believing that they were somehow alluding to a second trailer debuting on December 27.

Although nothing came of the theory, one dev has decided to sell the merch that garnered so much attention and fans are placing some big bids just for a VI-themed shirt.

Rockstar dev’s GTA 6 shirt hits over $1K in bids

On eBay, an account called ‘tears_in_the_rain’ listed the items from Rockstar’s Christmas package including an umbrella and tote bag.

While both of those items have bids at $51 and $38, the Rockstar sweatshirt with GTA 6 coloring has fetched some gigantic offers.

As of writing, the current top bid is £1,020, which is a little under $1,300 USD. The auction is set to end on January 7.

The listing states it’s located in Edinburgh, indicating that the seller is a developer in Rockstar’s Edinburgh office.

“This is not company property but a gift from the studio,” they wrote. “Only selling as I already have a sweater and I don’t need two.”

eBay The Rockstar GTA VI sweater is fetching some big bids.

The dev also referred to the merch as containing the “new iconic colors” while still listing Grand Theft Auto as the video game series being referenced.

With so much money being offered for this sweater, it just goes to show how starved fans are for any GTA 6 news.

In late December, players even uncovered a higher-quality version of the first official trailer on a Chinese website and immediately went to work pointing out key details they first missed.

GTA VI is slated to release sometime in Fall 2025, although some insiders wouldn’t be shocked if Rockstar pushed the game to 2026.