GTA 6 fans “100%” convinced these classic GTA characters will return

GTA 6 fans are “100%” convinced that a few classic Grand Theft Auto characters will be returning, and they’ve got some pretty solid logic behind it.

Every Grand Theft Auto game has a reference to what’s come before it. That’s come in characters talking about different cities and things they’ve heard go on there, and we’ve ever had them pop up in different games.

Even though GTA 6 is decades on from the original Vice City, fans have been expecting the same to happen again. They want references to Tommy Vercitti and at least one sly nod to Lance Vance and his iconic dance.

On top of that, they’re expecting some familiar faces from Grand Theft Auto IV to jet in as well, and they’ve got some solid basis to back it up.

GTA IV’s Jerry Kapowitz

If you played GTA 4’s The Ballad of Gay Tony, you’d be familiar with Jerry Kapowitz. The war veteran was the only character in GTA 4’s iconic DLC to not suffer a gruesome fate after getting his hands on diamonds.

It was pointed out by X/Twitter user JustMeRyder that Kapowitz had plans to move to Vice City to open a gun and liquor store. He was last seen inspecting the diamonds at the end of The Ballad of Gay Ton.

“Looking at Rockstar’s attention to details, he will be there,” they added.

Luis Lopez from GTA 4’s The Ballad of Gay Tony

Kapowitz isn’t the only character from The Ballad of Gay Tony who seemingly has a chance to re-appear either.

Luis Lopez, the character you played in the DLC, managed to stay alive throughout the story. That is, at times, unusual for GTA protagonists.

The actor behind him, Mario D’Leon, has been spotted following Manni Perez, the rumored actress behind GTA 6’s Lucia, on social media. Oh, and she follows him too.

It’s not uncommon for ex-GTA actors to be keen members of the game’s community, but with D’Leon’s character still alive, fans have made the link.

Add to that the fact that Vice City is more suitable place for nightclubs, and Luis’ possible return continues to make sense.

“He’d make the most sense out of all the characters to make a return in six imo,” one fan said about him. “They brought back Tony Prince and Yusuf Amir in GTAO, they can bring back Luis in GTA6,” another added.

However, one word of warning, it doesn’t always work out for returning protagonists. Johnny Klebitz in GTA V is the best example of that. So, fans of Luis and Jerry might want to be wary.