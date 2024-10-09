GTA 6 fan counts every NPC in the trailer and it’s much more impressive than GTA 5

GTA 6 fans have spotted a detail in the trailer that just goes to show how much more in-depth and bigger the new game will be compared to GTA 5.

After years of silence and secrecy, Rockstar Games finally gave the gaming world the first look at GTA 6 back in December 2023. While it wasn’t in-depth on gameplay and story details, it satisfied a lot of fans’ hunger for the new game.

Since then, Rockstar and their publishers, Take-Two, have gone back to being silent. They’ve not revealed anything else about GTA 6 since that first trailer.

That has prompted fans to pour over the 90-second-long video again and again. Some fans have watched it thousands of times at this point, trying to find something they may not have done before. That happened back in August when someone spotted figures lurking in the shadows on some clips.

Now, however, a fan – Redditor great_maccc – has gone through the trailer once again and noted that there are over 630 NPCS in it. For comparison, GTA 5’s first trailer only had 71 NPCs, so Rockstar has almost 10x the detailing this time around.

“I hope there’s a big increase in NPC population. I thought for years that population density will be one of their next major milestone in the GTA series,” one fan said.

“Jokes aside. That’s insane, just shows how much greater and bigger this game is going to be! I cannot wait man,” another added. “This is madness,” another chimed in.

Some fans have been demanding some sort of communication from Rockstar as we approach 2025. Whether that be screenshots, another trailer, or quick teasers, they just want something. Given it’s been nearly a year since the first one, its about time anyway.