GTA 6 expected to smash insane revenue record before it even launches

Industry analysts are so convinced of GTA 6’s potential supremacy, they’ve projected it will shatter some eye-watering revenue records before it even releases.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be a cultural landmark but we might be underestimating just how big this game’s going to be. If you’re caught up in the pre-release hype cycle, you’re probably more focused on the fact that we haven’t gotten any new info since the game’s first trailer released in December 2023.

Fans were certain that a second trailer was coming in 2024 after deciphering clues hidden on the moon, wrapped up in Christmas presents, or cryptically attached to the number 27. After a disappointing social media post from Rockstar, however, the game’s release seems further away than ever.

Despite the silence, it looks like GTA 6 won’t even have to launch for the game to be successful. Initially reported by the Financial Times (via The Game Post), industry experts have predicted that GTA 6 will blow past a revenue record previously set by GTA 5.

Rockstar Games “Put the pre-order money in the bag!”

GTA 6 predicted to beat out GTA 5 as the fastest-selling game ever

For over a decade, GTA 5 has held the prestigious title of the fastest-selling video game of all time after it cleared $1 billion in sales just three days after its release. Other games like Destiny and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 tried to come for the crown but none managed to topple it.

It looks like the only thing that can trump one GTA game is another. Analysts from DFC Intelligence have projected that GTA 6 will make over $1 billion in pre-orders alone, meaning it will break GTA 5’s record the second it releases. Additional forecasts suggest that GTA 6 will clear $3.2 billion in revenue in its first year clearing even major blockbuster films.

CEO of IDG Consulting; Yoshio Osaki has gone as far as calling the game “one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all of media”. Given, the current predictions about GTA 6’s sales success, it’s hard to argue that point.

Head of Take-Two Interactive Straus Zelnick appears to have been emboldened by the current projections. “I think Rockstar Games will once again deliver something absolutely phenomenal,” Zelnick stated in a recent financial report. “I never claim victory before it occurs… but the anticipation is high.”

Given how many major releases there have been since GTA 5 dropped all the way back in 2013, it’s likely we’ll be waiting for GTA 7 to oust the sixth installment as the new fastest-selling game of all time.