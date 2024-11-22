GTA 6 devs promise “mind blowing things” as fans await second trailer

A Grand Theft Auto 6 dev has promised more “mind-blowing things” to come as GTA fans are desperate for a second trailer.

After releasing the first trailer for GTA 6 back in December 2023, Rockstar Games have been eerily silent about the highly-anticipated title.

Take-Two, their publishers, have stated that the game is on track to release in 2025, but Rockstar has just cracked on with GTA Online updates.

That silence has created plenty of anticipation. GTA fans have been using moon theories to suggest that a second trailer is coming sooner rather than later, and they’ve also been surveying the first trailer for hints they missed the first time around.

Article continues after ad

Take-Two Interactive Take-Two has doubled down in releasing GTA 6 in Fall 2025.

GTA 6 devs say “more to come” after award win

With award season in full flow, the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is nominated for a number of awards about being the most anticipated game to come in the next 12 months.

Upon winning that award at the Golden Joystick Awards, a Rockstar representative promised there are “absolutely mind-blowing things” in the works for fans.

Article continues after ad

“Thank you so much for this incredible award,” the rep said. “Also, a massive thank you to all the fans. They’re the most important thing for us. They mean a lot to us at Rockstar.

Article continues after ad

“There is an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6. Absolutely mind-blowing things. So it’s a real honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone’s behalf. I wish more of us could be here. But thank you very much, everybody. And yeah, more to come. Thank you.”

As noted, Take-Two have reiterated to fans that there won’t be a delay to GTA 6 and that it will release in 2025.

Article continues after ad

However, there has been nothing on when we can expect a second trailer. We have had new leaks claiming to reveal some details about a PS5 Pro bundle for GTA 6’s release.