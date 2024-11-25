GTA 6 dev confirms PC version & hyper-realistic features

A GTA 6 developer has spilled new details about Rockstar’s long-awaited return to Grand Theft Auto, including confirmation about a PC version and some groundbreaking features.

GTA 6 is still on pace to release in Fall 2025 and players have been eager to learn more ever since Rockstar unveiled the first trailer back in December of 2023.

Although the studio has remained mum on details, a handful of leaks have surfaced from former and current developers, including one who said the game’s realism will “blow people away.”

Article continues after ad

Now, fans have uncovered the LinkedIn profile of Ryan Woods, a Principal Engine Programmer at Rockstar, and his bio has some key information about what players can expect when GTA VI launches.

GTA 6 dev leaks PC version

According to Woods’ job description, he oversaw the design, development, and optimization of the game’s RAGE engine. “Including rendering, physics, AI, and memory management, ensuring the engine can handle open world environments and simulations,” it says.

Article continues after ad

He continued, “Lead performance profiling and optimization efforts, pushing the limits of real-time rendering and processing to maintain smooth performance across multiple platforms, including next-gen consoles and PC.”

Article continues after ad

So far, GTA 6 has only been confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and while a PC version was likely coming at some point after, this should at least put any concerns PC users had to rest about potentially not getting the game at all.

GTA 6 engine details revealed

The profile also mentions how the engine features new technologies that will enhance the game’s realism such as procedural generation for objects and game environments.

There had been lots of discussion about GTA 6’s technology before based on patents. For instance, one mentioned “procedurally generate building interiors that vary depending on the type of building a player enters.

Article continues after ad

Take-Two Interactive GTA 6 is still planned for Fall 2025.

Some examples stated how kitchen walls, cupboards, couches, and bedrooms can differ to create new layouts with their own furnished style and color palettes. The technology also mentioned how characters will have their own unique responses to world events and behave much more like real people.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to see how this affects GTA 6 and if these features are designed more for development purposes or completely change how the game is played.

In any case, with GTA 6 still slated for Fall 2025, we shouldn’t have long to wait until a second trailer is released and more information is finally revealed.