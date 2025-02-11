GTA 6 boss explains “complex” development as 2025 release confirmed

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained why GTA 6 has taken so long to make, noting some “complex” challenges after reaffirming its slated 2025 release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in the works for years, but Rockstar Games only officially confirmed it at the end of 2023. They dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated title back then and have been silent since.

That silence has created more excitement for some fans and a few worries for others. The main worry has been that the game will be delayed beyond 2025, stretching the wait for a new GTA to well over 12 years.

During Take-Two’s first earnings call of 2025, CEO Strauss Zelnick admitted that a slip to 2026 is “possible” but that everyone feels “good” about the planned release.

Strauss Zelnick opens up on “complex” GTA 6 development

It was something he was quizzed on again during an appearance on CNBC, with Zelnick further explaining some “complex” challenges in the development process.

“Well, what Rockstar Games puts into all of their titles is a desire for creative perfection, which is why it takes a long time and why it’s complex and, of course, nervous-making,” the Take-Two CEO said. “We don’t claim success until it occurs.

“Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the standard bearer for the industry for three generations. Grand Theft Auto 6, what can I say? There is enormous anticipation both inside our company and in the marketplace as a whole. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Zelnick has eased a few concerns since the earnings call, saying he has no “worries” about GTA 6 despite fans being concerned about a 30 FPS lock on consoles.

Additionally, the Take-Two boss has given positive updates about potential ports to both PC and the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. “The Switch device can support any audience,” Zelnick said.