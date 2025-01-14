GTA 6 announcement could be imminent based on Rockstar’s history

Rockstar Games could be preparing for a big GTA 6 reveal if the company’s history of announcements is anything to go by.

GTA 6 is slated to release in Fall 2025, but Rockstar has been radio silent for over a year ever since first revealing the game’s first trailer in December 2023.

For months, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the highly-anticipated game and have been analyzing every social media post and GTA Online update from the developer trying to find some semblance of a clue.

Now, with Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two preparing for their February investor call, fans have taken notice of a trend at the studio where big announcements are made early on into a game’s release year. Could this be the clue they’ve been waiting for?

Rockstar Games GTA 6 fans are growing impatient with Rockstar’s silence.

GTA VI fans convinced big announcement is coming

In a thread on Reddit, users noted that Rockstar has a history of community announcements for games scheduled to release later on that year.

For instance, with GTA 5, a community post was made on January 31, 2013 to confirm its release date. Then, on February 1, 2018, Rockstar posted about Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch.

With GTA 6 slated to release in the Fall, there could be something big lined up at Rockstar to reveal new screenshots, a new trailer, or narrow down the release date to an actual day and month.

Players are already keep an eye on what Rockstar has in store with many believing this theory is a good indication that something is coming.

“I think we will most likely see an official update within the next 3 weeks. GTA6 is only around 7-8 months away now,” one said.

“With the exception of Max Payne 3 they were all on Thursdays. Good odds for something on January 30 or February 6,” another chimed in.

Even the more skeptical of fans had to admit there was a chance. “This is just a clear pattern, doesn’t confirm anything but it does make sense for it to follow this pattern.”

Of course, this theory will coincide with the upcoming Take-Two investor call with fans believing that they’ll learn whether GTA VI is delayed or not by then.

In any case, we won’t have long to wait until we see whether this new theory holds true and Rockstar ends up finally breaking their silence on the next Grand Theft Auto, a game which former devs have said will “blow people away.”