GTA 6 2026 delay rumors debunked after community panics over conflicting reports

Rumors that GTA 6 had been delayed to 2026 have been debunked after the community was torn over conflicting reports.

On September 7, Grand Theft Auto community member ‘billsyliamgta’ tweeted that Rockstar had reportedly decided internally to postpone GTA 6 a full year.

The user, who claimed to have spoken to multiple devs across two studios, said that GTA 6 would, instead, be released in early-mid 2026 instead of Fall 2025 as originally planned.

Unsurprisingly, this claim instantly went viral, amassing nearly 4M views and rattling the community as it awaits more info about GTA VI and a second trailer.

Article continues after ad

“I’m really getting pissed off with rockstar here man what’s the point of releasing a trailer if it’s not gonna release for another 2 years,” one fan replied to the rumors.

“This is insane. I’m giving up all hope,” said another.

Others remained skeptical and decided to wait for a statement from Rockstar before they’d join in on the panic train.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, two days later, journalist Jason Schreier, who first broke news about when Rockstar would reveal GTA 6, chimed in after speaking with devs and confirmed that no delay is planned.

Article continues after ad

“The internet (and my DMs) blew up this weekend over a rumor that GTA VI is delayed. Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay,” he said.

However, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a delay down the line, especially considering we’re still over a year away from the Fall 2025 release window.

“Bad news: it’s a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only big GTA 6 rumor to surface in September, either. The same day the claim about the delay was made, Musician Martyn Ware alleged that Rockstar had offered him $7,500 to put Heaven 17’s 1983 hit, ‘Temptation’, in the game.

Article continues after ad

Ware found the offer insulting, referencing how GTA 5 made over $8B.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for GTA 6, especially with a second trailer rumored to arrive before the end of the year and players anxiously awaiting an official gameplay reveal.