GTA 5’s Trevor voice actor responds to claims he hates his own character

In the years since GTA 5 was released, it’s been widely believed the voice behind Trevor, Steven Ogg, has grown to hate the character. However, the actor has set the record straight and explained that this is far from the truth.

When you play a role in one of the biggest media products ever made in the form of GTA 5, it’s not hard to imagine that fans might begin to associate you with that character. That’s exactly what happened to Steven Ogg, the actor who voiced Trevor Phillips, the most foul-mouthed and psychotic of the game’s three playable protagonists.

Despite high-profile roles in The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul, Ogg is arguably best known for his work in GTA. This has led to many reports over the years claiming that he’s grown to dislike the character, as he’s become so closely associated with him.

But in a recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, he explained that the confusion has likely come from fans addressing him as the character.

Steven Ogg denies hating Trevor from GTA 5

“Everyone was saying, ‘Oh, he hates being called Trevor.’ Probably because I said to someone that my name’s not Trevor,” he said in the interview. “I’m sure at some point I was like ‘What are you f*****g talking about ?’ And then it became ‘he hates Trevor, he hates GTA.'”

He went on to say that he still has plenty of love for the character, despite the perception that’s grown since 2013.

“He’s a great character, he’s awesome,” he continued. “Sean (Franklin) and Ned (Michael), we’re friends and we were just doing a Comic-Con this past weekend. So those kinds of comments don’t bother me, because you don’t f*****g know me.”

This will come as a relief to players, as Trevor is one of the most beloved characters in GTA 5. Fans have even been desperate for him to make a return in the long-awaited GTA 6, but Ogg has revealed that he’d prefer for his character to “pass the torch” by dying early on.

