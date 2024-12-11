GTA 5’s Lester “retires” from GTA Online and fans are convinced he’s in GTA 6

Beloved GTA 5 character Lester Crest has finally retired after over a decade in GTA Online, but fans think he might be making a return in GTA 6.

Although Lester wasn’t one of GTA 5’s three main playable protagonists, he served as the mastermind behind the game’s many heists and carried over his efforts in GTA Online, helping players with lucrative opportunities.

Now, years after the events of GTA V, players are saying goodbye to Lester after receiving a text message in the new Agents of Sabotage update in GTA Online.

While the goodbye is bittersweet, some are convinced this isn’t the last they’ll hear from him and believe he might come back in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Lester finally “retires” after over a decade in GTA Online

In GTA Online’s Agents of Sabotage update, Lester sells his Darnell Garment Factory to the player and then sends them a text revealing he has retired and is still with his girlfriend, fellow hacker Georgina Cheng.

“I have a bottomless margarita in one hand and a receipt of sale for the old factory in the other. I should have guessed it would end up in your hands – just about everything else in this city has. Nothing beats retirement though,” he said. “PS Georgina says hi.”

In a photo, Lester shared an image of him and Georgina by the beach, though it’s not clear where exactly they are. Could Lester be hanging out in Vice City?

Players on social media began posting about this interaction after experiencing it and while many were proud of the character’s major development, others felt like this was setting up his return for GTA 6.

“GTA 6 is coming, they had to write off Lester like this for the next story,” one said.

“I need bro to set up another heist for me in GTA 6,” another remarked.

“Lester being the man he is he’s prolly planning something huge. I ain’t falling for it,” someone else chimed in.

“I think it would be cool for him to have a cameo in the game with him and Georgina being on a vacation in Vice City,” a player suggested. Others agreed with one replying, “I absolutely can see this being Rockstar’s way to tease Lester being in 6. Would expect it to be quite a small role though because I have a hard time imagining him having some big connection to Lucia and Jason.”

Many others pointed out that with GTA 6 approaching, this could be a major sign that the current iteration of GTA Online is winding down.

However, players should expect a major upgrade to GTA Online once VI releases, as according to insider Jason Schreier, Rockstar is planning a “significant” overhaul to the popular online mode.