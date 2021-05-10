GTA 5 player goes viral after finding Trevor's lab in real life, reveals exact location - Dexerto

Trevor is one of the most popular characters in GTA 5 and he gets up to a lot of mischief in his lab. Luckily for fans of the Rockstar Games series, one fan might have just found the exact building in California that’s based off.

As many will be aware by now, the Grand Theft Auto V map is based off of areas in California, so it won’t be a shock to see fans have tracked down lookalike points of interest.

In fact, in the past players have located the buildings in Los Angeles that inspired the creation of tower blocks and other landmarks in GTA Online.

The latest discovery isn’t quite as grand, but will certainly be interesting for fans of Trevor Philips – the loudmouth protagonist who stars alongside Michael De Santa and Franklin Clinton.

Trevor’s GTA 5 lab location found in California

On May 9, 2021, Reddit user LeoDaiDesign unveiled their photograph of the IRL liquor store in Cali. It has since received thousands of upvotes from members of the online community.

They posted: “Drive pass Trevors meth lab in California! The signs are almost identical.”

Some fans in the comments claimed the image was so much like the in-game version that they thought it was a loading screen.

One thing that they wanted to know, though, was where it could be found. So, the GTA 5 fan revealed the exact co-ordinates.

They added: “Off of CA-111 on the east side of the Salton Sea. Google “Historic North Shore Service Station.” It’s right next to it.” Others then started to share their own discoveries.

One responded: “The Salton Sea is infamous if you live in California. The first time I played GTA V (a decade ago) I knew the “lake” they were referring to immediately.”

Will fans of GTA 5 start flooding to the highway stop-off for some liquor? Who knows, but it’s certainly a cool discovery nonetheless.