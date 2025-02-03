GTA 5 Michael actor makes big GTA 6 prediction and hints at his return

GTA 5’s Michael De Santa actor Ned Luke has made a big prediction for GTA 6 and hinted that his character could end up returning in a few different ways.

It’s been over 10 years since the release of GTA 5 and so far, out of the game’s three playable characters, only Franklin Clinton has returned in GTA Online.

That might change in a future DLC or GTA 6, however, according to Michael’s voice actor, Ned Luke.

Speaking with Dexerto’s Fall Damage, Luke said he believes the cast of GTA 5 was “probably the best bunch of actors that’s ever been accumulated for a video game” and why that makes GTA 6 so interesting for him.

GTA 5’s Michael teases return in GTA 6 or GTA Online

According to Luke, GTA 6 will be “fantastic” but he’s extremely interested in seeing what they do with the game’s acting.

“You never know what Rockstar is going to do,” he said. “If you look at GTA Online for example, you know, Michael hasn’t been back in GTA Online. Maybe he’s coming back for a final DLC, maybe he’s not. Maybe we’ll all be in GTA 6 Online, maybe not.”

Michael’s possible return in GTA Online has been something many fans have wanted to see. Back in 2024, players even found an Easter egg that suggested Michael might come back in a future update.

(segment begins at 7:00)

“Rockstar’s not gonna tell you anything,” Luke added. “If we say anything, they won’t be very happy.”

Meanwhile, Steven Ogg, who plays Trevor in GTA 5 has requested that his character get killed off in the opening moments of the new game.

We still don’t know if any of the GTA 5 cast will return in GTA 6, but the upcoming title is set to feature two playable protagonists named Jason and Lucia.

The long-awaited sixth numbered installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is still slated to release in Fall 2025 and Luke believes it will blow GTA 5 out of the water in sales.

“Be patient,” he urged fans. “It’s gonna be worth the wait. From what I’ve seen, it’s going to be amazing. They’re going to blow our numbers away. First day, I think we did $800M. They’re gonna do, my prediction is $1.3B on the first day.”

This prediction may not be far off from reality, as analysts believe GTA 6 will make over $1 billion in pre-orders alone.

This comes as players are still anxiously awaiting Rockstar to reveal more info about GTA VI and believe that something could be coming in February as we inch closer to the game’s release window.