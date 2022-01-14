GTA 5 E&E leak reveals 6 classic car upgrades and race overhaul

Rockstar Games have been tight-lipped over new features in GTA 5’s ‘Expanded and Enhanced’ update, but leaked information reveals six classic cars set for upgrades and a racing overhaul.

The Expanded and Enhanced Grand Theft Auto experience is set to drop in March 2022, and players can’t wait to see what’s in store.

GTA Online has proven to be one of the most successful multiplayer games of the last decade. In 2021, the game was the most watched on Twitch, fending off firm competition from Apex Legends, Warzone, Fortnite, and more.

However, the craving for new content has never been greater, whether it be an elusive GTA 6 reveal or the next-gen update for the current game. In the latest leak, from the reliable Tez2, new details have been released about the latter.

GTA 5 cars to be upgraded in E&E update

On December 29, 2021, it was reported that two new markers for races and Time Trials had been discovered. This was the start of a deep dive, which has resulted in some even more interesting findings.

Rockstar had previously stated that some of the classic cars from the series, which have not been given significant upgrades to their in-game models over the years, will be given a refresh with the Expanded and Enhanced version.

These vehicles are set to be the following:

Brioso R/A

Sentinel XS

Turismo Classic

Banshee

Deveste Eight

Hakuchou Drag

GTA Online race overhaul

Included in Tez’s latest tweet on the matter, posted on January 14, he also said: “There’s a new unused vehicle class within Creator mode. Contains 6 vehicles @WildBrick142 found to have new E&E performance upgrades.

“This suggests multi-class races or new Transform Races for E&E.”

This is a significant development in the search for new features, ahead of GTA 5’s Expanded and Enhanced update, and fans will be interested to see how this one plays out.

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games have not commented on the rumors or confirmed the inclusion of multi-class races. So, watch this space.