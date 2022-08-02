This GTA 5 easter egg might have been teasing GTA 6 for the past decade

Brad Norton . Last updated: Aug 02, 2022

If recent reports hold true, and the highly anticipated GTA 6 centers around a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired narrative, there’s a chance Rockstar Games has been teasing it all along in GTA 5.

Beyond confirmation that GTA 6 is indeed in active development, Rockstar has remained all but silent on the future of the franchise in recent years. Though that hasn’t stopped Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier from revealing early details on the game’s setting and protagonists.

According to the insider’s sources, GTA 6 revolves around two bank robbers, one of which makes history as the first female protagonist in the now 25-year-old series. Together, they seemingly take after Bonnie and Clyde.

While it’s still early days yet and plans can certainly change throughout development, fans are now debating whether Rockstar has been teasing this story for almost a decade. If an easter egg in GTA 5 is more than just a coincidence, there’s a chance GTA 6 has been loosely mapped out for quite some time.

Reddit: u/32ozicedcoffeewcream Could this have been a GTA 6 teaser all along?

When GTA 5 hit store shelves in 2013, it did so with a particular poster for a musical by the name of ‘Vice.’ At a glance, this advertisement is nothing out of the ordinary in Los Santos, a satirical recreation of Los Angeles full of over-the-top movie billboards and fast food promotions.

Though taking a closer look, now with Bloomberg’s Bonnie and Clyde intel freshly in mind, this poster may very well be teasing the next GTA.

Two silhouettes are visible, seemingly a man and a woman, with police cars blurred in the background. Obviously, it’s a stretch to say with any certainty that it’s a GTA 6 easter egg, but fans are already running wild with speculation.

Rockstar Games For all we know, more GTA 6 easter eggs have been hiding in plain sight since GTA 5 launched.

Ideas for GTA 6 were supposedly being thrown around as early as 2012, prior to the release of GTA 5, according to Rockstar insider Tez2. If that’s indeed the case, that leaves a slight window for a Bonnie and Clyde-style teaser to make its way into the original release.

“Honestly, I believe it,” one fan responded on Reddit. “A man holding a woman with police in the background, while the poster is named Vice, is no coincidence to me.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Conflicting reports have since suggested that GTA 6 originally had four playable protagonists. Thus, Rockstar’s earliest plans may not have matched up with this poster visible in GTA 5.

Given we’re still potentially years out from the upcoming sequel, we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out. But if the latest statements hold true, there’s every chance Rockstar hid this GTA 6 easter egg in GTA 5 almost a decade ago.