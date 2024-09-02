GTA 5 cost an insane amount to make—and GTA 6’s budget is 8 times bigger

Video games are not cheap to make, and that was the case when Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013. With GTA 6 on the horizon, analysts have revealed how much Rockstar is spending on it, and the number will truly blow your mind.

GTA 6 might be the most hyped game ever. Ever since the first trailer dropped in December 2023, players have been eagerly hunting for every crumb of information they can find. One of the most interesting aspects of game development is how much money companies invest in their creation. With GTA V setting new records for map size in the series and the next game set to eclipse that, it’s fascinating to learn the cost of creating these huge experiences.

Unfortunately, Rockstar won’t reveal how much they’ve spent, but analysts have used their expertise to give us a good idea of the money invested in the world’s most famous gaming franchise—and it will make your eyes water.

Rockstar Rockstar are spending a huge amount on GTA 6.

How much did GTA 5 cost to make?

Financial services firm Sterne Agee estimates Rockstar spent $137.5 million developing GTA 5. Including an approximate marketing cost between $69 million and $109.3 million, the total cost of Grand Theft Auto 5 is believed to have set the company back up to $246.8 million in total.

What is GTA 6’s budget?

If you thought Grand Theft Auto 5’s budget was big though, well, strap yourself in. Analysts predict that GTA 6’s costs sit at $2 billion. That includes development, marketing, and other expenses linked to the production and release of the game.

If you need a visualization of that, the graph below shows just how far GTA 6’s budget outstrips its predecessor.

Dexerto Times GTA 5’s budget by eight.

To truly put this into perspective, let’s look at the three most expensive games of all time. Modern Warfare 3 reportedly cost $1 billion, Red Dead Redemption 2 sits at $540 million, and Cyberpunk 2077’s budget is estimated at $436 million. You need to combine all three of those games to equal the amount Rockstar is expected to spend on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar hopes that this significant investment in the game will pay off when GTA 6 releases in 2025. It seems likely though, with GTA 5 generating close to $8 billion in revenue in the 11 years since it launched.

With in-game purchases and subscriptions like GTA+ contributing to 78% of Take-Two Interactive’s (Rockstar’s parent company) revenue in 2023, it’s expected that the developer will double down on this model, meaning Grand Theft Auto 6 could outstrip the impressive earnings of GTA 5.