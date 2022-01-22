GTA 5 can now be played on an original Game Boy

Have you ever wanted to play a Grand Theft Auto game on something that isn’t an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a PC? Well, this coder has you covered because thanks to him, GTA 5 can now be played on the original Game Boy.

Known for its hard-hitting story and overall mayhem from its online feature in later renditions, the GTA franchise has captivated many fans since the release of its first game back in 1997, Grand Theft Auto.

Since then every game has had something to offer, but its latest release, GTA 5, has brought something more special. With playability on numerous consoles such as the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC, GTA V can be played on nearly everything.

Having the ability to play a game on numerous devices is a boon, but what if you could play it on an original Game Boy?

Coder manages to get GTA 5 on an original Game Boy

A coder by the name of Sabastian Staacks has given GTA 5 fans the ability to play the game on an original Game Boy.

“A few weeks ago I created a Game Boy cartridge with built-in WiFi,” Staacks said. “Now I taught it to stream video and play games—in full resolution. At 20 fps. On an unmodified original Game Boy.”

My WiFI cartridge on the @analogue Pocket. It works right away, but with a small timing problem: Those horizontal glitches are not present on the original #gameboy. Still, I am very impressed that the Pocket is so close to the original.https://t.co/tBC05jGYBP pic.twitter.com/sU9B2BikO2 — Sebastian Staacks (@diconx) January 15, 2022

Through his blog, There Oughta Be, Staacks gave step by step instructions on how to get GTA 5 on a Game Boy cartridge by first creating one with built-in WiFi that allows games to be transferred to it, giving birth to the Rockstar title on a Game Boy.

Alternatively, Staacks also put out a YouTube video explaining all of his steps. The video showcases the game running on the Game Boy and it’s exactly what you’d expect: GTA 5 in all its glory but on hardware that was released prior to the 90s even beginning.

Unfortunately, it’s not the technical prowess of a fully decked-out gaming PC, but if you’re looking to get a more retro feel for a franchise that spans over 20 years, then this is the way to do it.