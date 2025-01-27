GTA 5 actor has one big wish for GTA 6, and it’s not what you think

Steven Ogg, the actor behind Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5, has one big wish for his character in GTA 6, and it’s probably not what you’re thinking.

Whenever a new Grand Theft Auto title comes out, it doesn’t take long before Rockstar is referencing the games that have gone before it. At times these are more subtle nods, characters talking about a story they heard from a ‘cousin’ who lived in the same city, or we outright see the old character appear.

When it comes to GTA 6 and the return to Vice City, plenty of GTA fans are hoping for nods towards Tommy Vercetti and Lance Vance.

However, if you ask Steven Ogg – the actor behind Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 5 – he’d love to see his infamous character “pass the torch” in a different way.

Trevor’s actor wants him to die in GTA 6

Speaking to GameRant about the upcoming GTA title, Ogg suggested that he’d love to see Trevor being killed off in the opening moments of the new game.

“I wish, it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning,” he said, but acknowledged he’s not involved with the project.

“I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, ‘Hey, thank you.’ Pass the torch, stomp Trevor’s head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over,” Ogg added.

Rockstar Games Characters like Trevor highlight the nastier side of GTA 5’s story.

Trevor has appeared in GTA Online as a part of the GTA 5 universe, however, moving him over to GTA 6 would ruin the story for a lot of players. There was the option to kill him in the final mission after all.

As noted, he isn’t involved in GTA 6 and his pitch to Rockstar will likely stay as just that, a pitch.

Yet, if Ogg got his wish, it would be a pretty fun nod to him stomping on Johnny Klebitz’s head in GTA 5.