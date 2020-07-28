Grand Theft Auto leaker reveals new heist details & GTA 6 map location

A Grand Theft Auto leaker who accurately predicted GTA V would be ported onto PS5, as well as Online updates, has revealed information about upcoming Rockstar projects.

This information comes from a leaker named 'markothemexicam,' who claims to have a roomate that used to work for Rockstar North before being let go along with nearly a 100 other employees.

Advertisement

In his latest post, the leaker claims that the upcoming GTA Online Update is about “the elite prostitution business” and that the “Mile High Club building will finally be open.”

Read More: Rockstar may have revealed location for GTA Online heist

Additionally, the “final” GTA Online update will be coming in December 2020 and it too will be a new heist: “I think that he [roomate] was referring to the last update for older generation,” he elaborated in the comments.

Advertisement

Returning to Liberty City in December

“[My roommate] said that the new location is Liberty City. Niko Bellic is coming back, with his voice talent Michael Hollick,” he added. “The heist is about robbing gold reserves in Liberty City. Many freemode activities and Quick Jobs will be added to remastered Liberty City and future updates for PS5 will be based on Liberty City.”

This does line up with what many players had theorized as the future of GTA Online having locations from previous titles in the franchise.

Vice City in GTA 6

Moving onto GTA 6, the leaker wrote that his roommate did not work directly on it, but did do some programming. According to markothemexicam, GTA 6 will take place in Vice City during an unknown time period.

Advertisement

Read More: Grand Theft Auto 6 map concept would be perfect for GTA Online

Furthermore, the game will have unique weather systems that will affect NPCs such as “random lightning strikes, and he also expects the announcement to be “next year,” but noted he wasn’t given a deadline.

This leaker has a history of accurate predictions

Back in April, Reddit user ‘markothemexicam’ made a post on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit where he revealed new details about GTA Online which would later come true.

“Next GTA Online update deadline is July 2020, but might be moved to August 2020,” he said at the time. As it turns out, he was right as the Rockstar confirmed the update would be arriving this summer.

Advertisement

He also accurately predicted the GTA V PS5 port, but noted how GTA Online content would be coming to the game’s single-player campaign: “Every vehicle and weapon and other content from Online will be added to story mode and that they are planning to add new system of discovering the vehicles, like legendary bike and similar to RDR 2 animal collecting."

As always, take all of this with a grain of salt, but it will be interesting to see whether anything of this new content he's predicted ends up actually coming true.