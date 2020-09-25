Grand Theft Auto gets ported to Nintendo Switch – kind of

Grand Theft Auto may not have a presence on Nintendo Switch officially, but that hasn’t stopped modders from porting the game onto the system.

The game in question is Grand Theft Auto 3, which is somewhat of a classic of sorts, having released originally on the PlayStation 2 back in 2001.

Advertisement

YouTuber 'eradicatinglove' showcased how the game works on the console in an educational video.

Through the use of custom firmware and a GTA Switch zip file that is placed on an SD card, you can get the game to run on your Switch.

Advertisement

This is all thanks to the user Grabber on the gbatemp website. In a post titled “re3-nx: Reverse engineered GTA 3 for Nintendo Switch,” Grbber explains how the game runs and how the project came about.

Read More: GTA Online modders turn enemies into Fortnite battle bus

“The re3 project is done by the people at GTAmodding/RockstarVision, a group of dedicated GTA modders,” the user explained.

Additionally, the game runs at 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps. “You can turn off the frame limiter which should give nice high framerates,” Graber said. “You can rebind controls, configure audio, graphics, language, etc. Saves are stored on the userfiles folder.”

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4PnG6XiZb0

As you can see in the video, GTA 3 looks really well done in the Switch’s menu screen looking exactly like it belongs on the console.

Read More: Franklin actor explains why Rockstar is taking longer to release GTA 6

Though the game has been ported to many platforms over the years including mobile phones, it still doesn’t have a release on the Switch. It’s unclear why Rockstar has neglected the console, but it’s not like the company doesn’t support the big N.

It was, after all, the Nintendo DS where Rockstar first launched their timed-exclusive GTA China Town Wars. Sadly, that was a long time ago and there haven’t been any new titles on Nintendo platforms since.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Rockstar ends up making some more official Switch ports in the future and maybe even brings Grand Theft Auto online to the mobile-home console hybrid.