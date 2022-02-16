Grand Theft Auto fans want this iconic character to return in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto players are asking Rockstar Games to bring back the infamous real estate developer from The Ballad of Gay Tony, as fans want to see him incorporated in the upcoming GTA 6.

Rockstar Games finally announced that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is in development after years of fan speculation.

Although we might be quite far from a release date, fans have already begun speculating the setting of the game as well as characters that could make an appearance.

One GTA character, in particular, has piqued players’ interest for a potential return.

GTA fans want Yusuf Amir back

A post by user Ecstatic_Interest_35 on the GTA subreddit highlighted the desire to see loudmouth real estate developer, Yusuf Amir, return.

Amir is one of the main characters from The Ballad of Gay Tony, the expansion to 2008’s Grand Theft Auto 4.

Yusuf is one of the funniest and most insane characters from the GTA franchise, and players would love to see how he could be incorporated into a sequel.

One user commented, “I wonder if he’s gonna take over an entire street with a helicopter again…”

This was in reference to one of the many ridiculous stunts Amir pulled during his storyline in the expansion pack.



Another in the comment section wanted to see Yusuf Amir return, but with one catch: “Hopefully with pants this time.”

This is in reference to a scene where Amir is caught by his father, a wealthy businessman who funds all his ideas, walking in on him wearing no pants.

Hopefully, for GTA fans, Rockstar can figure out a way to incorporate Yusuf Amir into the GTA 6 plot, wherever that may be.